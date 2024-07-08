Left Menu

Far-Right Parties Forge New Alliance in European Parliament

Marine Le Pen's National Rally joins a new alliance in the European Parliament led by Hungary's Viktor Orban. The Patriots for Europe group, focusing on anti-immigration measures and decentralizing powers from Brussels, aims to become the third-largest body in the Parliament.

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) has decided to join a burgeoning new alliance within the European Parliament, spearheaded by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to a Hungarian government spokesperson on Monday.

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO), Orban's Fidesz, and the populist Czech ANO party, led by Andrej Babis, have also joined this coalition. Their key goals include combating illegal immigration and returning more powers from Brussels to member states. Fidesz's new group, named Patriots for Europe, is set to officially announce its formation in Brussels, with Italy's League also on board.

The Patriots aim to form the third-largest bloc in the European Parliament, posing a challenge to the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), which backs Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as European Commission President. Despite RN's setback in recent French National Assembly elections, League leader Matteo Salvini announced the group's effective formation on X, highlighting its potential to reshape Europe's future. The League estimates the Patriots now comprise 80 members, exceeding the ECR group led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Although Meloni's alliance saw Spain's far-right party Vox withdraw last week, Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) will not join the Patriots. Meanwhile, Orban's party is leveraging this new alliance to bolster its influence in Europe, especially after Hungary's opposition party Tisza joined the EPP last month.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

