German Chancellor Relieved by French Election Results
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed relief after the French election results, which he believes will allow Berlin and Paris to continue powering European Union politics. He noted that avoiding a coalition with a right-wing populist party was a significant positive outcome.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was 'relieved' by the French election results, which should enable Berlin to keep working with Paris to motor politics within the European Union.
'It would have been a major challenge if the French president had had to enter into a coalition with a right-wing populist party,' Scholz told reporters.
'This has now been averted and we now hope that the president, but also the elected representatives, will succeed in constructively forming a government.'
