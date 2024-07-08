Left Menu

Keir Starmer Vows to Secure Improved EU Trade Deal

Keir Starmer, Britain's new Prime Minister, pledged to improve the post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union, seeking to amend the deal signed by Boris Johnson. During his visit to Belfast, Starmer emphasized the need to demonstrate commitment to existing agreements before negotiating better terms with the EU.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, Britain's newly elected Prime Minister, announced on Monday his plans to secure an improved trade agreement with the European Union, in a bid to revamp the 'botched deal' set by former premier Boris Johnson. Speaking in Belfast, Starmer stressed the importance of building trust with the EU by first implementing changes under the current agreement.

'We think we can get a better deal than the botched deal that Boris Johnson brought home and we will work on that,' said Starmer, who achieved a landslide victory last week. 'We're not going to be able to get a better relationship unless we've demonstrated commitment to the relationship and the agreements that have already been put in place.'

While Labour has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union, Starmer believes it is possible to remove some trade barriers. The largest pro-British party in Northern Ireland ended their boycott of the devolved assembly after improvements to trading rules secured by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in February, although they have since called for more changes.

Addressing the potential for a referendum on a United Ireland following Irish nationalists Sinn Fein's rise to power, Starmer stated he would adhere to the Good Friday Agreement, which allows for a referendum if a majority supports it. Starmer's visit to Belfast is part of a post-election tour across the United Kingdom, with his next stop scheduled for Cardiff.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

