Resurgence of PMML Amidst Political Turmoil in Pakistan

After a break of five months, the political offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), linked to Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, has resumed its political activities in Pakistan by holding a demonstration in Punjab province.

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), believed to be the new face of Saeed's banned groups, protested against inflation and the rising prices of electricity and gas, targeting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in Lahore on Friday.

The protest featured speeches by Tabiah Qayyum and Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi, who were added to the US' list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists in 2018.

Notably, the Punjab government, led by Maryam Nawaz, has imposed a ban on gatherings of four or more people under Section 144 to maintain peace and order in Lahore amid attempts by Imran Khan's PTI to protest the imprisonment of their leader.

The PMML, considered the new political face of the incarcerated Hafiz Saeed's groups, participated in the February 2024 general elections. Some candidates from this organization are either relatives of Saeed or have past ties with banned groups like LeT, JuD, or MML.

Last Friday's demonstration against inflation marked the first open political activity by the PMML since the February elections.

During his address, Tabish Qayyum asserted, 'We will continue holding protests across the country to pressure the government into controlling mehangai (inflation).' He criticized the PML-N government for imposing heavy taxes on the masses instead of taking austerity measures, hinting at possible sit-ins if relief measures are not introduced.

Despite PMML's controversial links, a party spokesman denied any affiliation with Saeed's organizations. Saeed, who masterminded the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been imprisoned on multiple terrorism financing charges.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)