Left Menu

Kerala's Response to Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Rehabilitation efforts include travel and medical assistance for Keralites still in the region. Emphasizing unity and resilience, Vijayan condemned the attack as an assault on humanity, calling for solidarity against future threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:37 IST
Kerala's Response to Pahalgam Terror Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that 575 Keralites remain in the region, with initiatives underway to provide necessary aid, including travel and medical assistance.

The Kerala government is facilitating onward travel from Delhi for those affected in Kashmir. The Chief Minister labeled the attack as a shocking event that deeply affected the nation, urging that such atrocities should not reoccur.

Vijayan particularly mourned the loss of a fellow Keralite in the attack and reiterated the importance of standing united against terror and hate propagandas. He expressed determination to prevent future tragedies like Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025