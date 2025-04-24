Kerala's Response to Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

In response to a recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that 575 Keralites remain in the region, with initiatives underway to provide necessary aid, including travel and medical assistance.

The Kerala government is facilitating onward travel from Delhi for those affected in Kashmir. The Chief Minister labeled the attack as a shocking event that deeply affected the nation, urging that such atrocities should not reoccur.

Vijayan particularly mourned the loss of a fellow Keralite in the attack and reiterated the importance of standing united against terror and hate propagandas. He expressed determination to prevent future tragedies like Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)