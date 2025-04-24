Pro-European Presidential Contender Advocates for Increased Defence Spending in Romania

Nicusor Dan, a pro-European candidate in Romania's upcoming presidential election, has called for an increase in the country's defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2030. He argues that supporting Ukraine is vital for Romania's security amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

The 55-year-old Bucharest mayor is vying for the presidency against prominent rivals, advocating for anti-corruption measures and strengthening ties with the EU and NATO as means to counter growing Russian influence. His campaign comes at a pivotal time, after a previously cancelled election and amidst concerns over reduced US military presence in Europe.

Romania's strategic support for Ukraine includes donating a Patriot air defence battery and training pilots. With significant US military investments in Romania, Dan believes this can encourage the continued US presence in the region, enhancing Romania's role in European security.

