Pro-European Presidential Contender Advocates for Increased Defence Spending in Romania

Nicusor Dan, an independent candidate for Romania's presidency, proposes increasing defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2030. He emphasizes continued support for Ukraine amid security concerns. The election, watched closely due to past Russian interference allegations, sees Dan in a tight race as he advocates an anti-corruption platform.

Nicusor Dan, a pro-European candidate in Romania's upcoming presidential election, has called for an increase in the country's defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2030. He argues that supporting Ukraine is vital for Romania's security amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

The 55-year-old Bucharest mayor is vying for the presidency against prominent rivals, advocating for anti-corruption measures and strengthening ties with the EU and NATO as means to counter growing Russian influence. His campaign comes at a pivotal time, after a previously cancelled election and amidst concerns over reduced US military presence in Europe.

Romania's strategic support for Ukraine includes donating a Patriot air defence battery and training pilots. With significant US military investments in Romania, Dan believes this can encourage the continued US presence in the region, enhancing Romania's role in European security.

