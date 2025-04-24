Andhra Pradesh Pioneers AI-Driven Governance Transformation

Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a new era of governance powered by Artificial Intelligence, prioritizing smart systems and real-time solutions. At an AI workshop, Naidu emphasized the importance of rewriting old laws and adaptive work cultures, with plans for AI adoption across state departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared the state's leap into a new era of governance enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The initiative emphasizes smart systems, human-centric solutions, and real-time service delivery.

During a two-day AI workshop at the Secretariat, Naidu highlighted the state's dedication to technological advancement. He underscored revising outdated laws and fostering an adaptable work culture as essential components of the transition.

With initiatives like digitized file systems and real-time decision-making, Naidu envisions transformative governance. An AI champion will be appointed in every department to lead AI adoption. Meanwhile, R Chandrasekhar, ex-Secretary of MEITY and DoT, stressed AI's role in effective governance. The event aims to equip officials with AI-driven governance tools, held in collaboration with the Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

