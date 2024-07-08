Left Menu

Israeli Finance Minister Criticizes Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressed strong opposition to a proposed ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, labeling it as a defeat and humiliation for Israel. Smotrich emphasized his disapproval during a meeting, urging Prime Minister Netanyahu to reconsider the agreement, calling it a total failure and surrender to Hamas.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has voiced strong opposition to a ceasefire and hostage release deal currently being discussed as a means to end the conflict in Gaza. Speaking at a meeting of his party, which is part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition, Smotrich labeled the deal a 'defeat and humiliation' for Israel.

'This deal is a defeat and humiliation of Israel,' Smotrich stated, emphasizing his discontent with the potential agreement.

'Mr. Prime Minister, this is not an absolute victory. This is total failure. We will not be part of a deal of surrender to Hamas,' he added, urging Netanyahu to reconsider the terms of the deal with Hamas.

