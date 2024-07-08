Biden Commits to Reelection Amid Speculation

U.S. President Joe Biden, on Monday, reassured his fellow Democrats in Congress of his unwavering commitment to his reelection campaign. He vowed to remain in the presidential contest with the aim of defeating Republican challenger Donald Trump.

Biden addressed the speculation surrounding his future in the race by firmly stating his intentions. 'I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,' Biden asserted in his message to lawmakers who returned to Washington after the July 4 recess.

The President's declaration aims to rally support within his party as he gears up for a vigorous campaign against Trump in the upcoming election.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)