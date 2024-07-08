NATO Summit: Ukraine's Future and Continued Support

NATO's 32 member nations are convening this week in Washington for a pivotal summit focused on the transatlantic security alliance's ongoing support for Ukraine amid Russia's aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend, with expectations high on further aid and support.

Despite significant backing from Eastern European members, NATO will not invite Ukraine into the alliance during this summit, largely due to ongoing conflicts. However, the alliance plans to underscore Ukraine's irreversible path to NATO membership, contingent on anti-corruption reforms and other critical changes.

Among the substantial measures set to be unveiled are financial commitments, including €40 billion in military aid and coordinated efforts for arms supplies and training under NATO's stewardship. The United States is likely to announce additional weaponry provisions for Ukraine, while NATO absorbs coordination roles previously managed by the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

