Biden Resolute Amid Calls for Withdrawal from Presidential Race

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed on Monday to remain in the presidential race, expressing confidence that average voters still want him on the Democratic ticket.

"I am not going anywhere," Biden told MSNBC after calling into the network's Morning Joe program. He urged anyone who wants him to step aside to "challenge me" at the Democratic National Convention in August. The interview was part of Biden's ongoing efforts to recover from a shaky debate performance against Republican Donald Trump on June 27, which raised questions about his mental fitness.

Biden expressed frustration with what he described as attempts by "elites" to push him out of the race against Trump, whom he defeated in 2020, with an election looming on Nov. 5. When Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski listed major news organizations and pundits calling for his withdrawal, Biden dismissed their opinions.

"I don't care what those big names think," Biden asserted. "The bottom line is that I'm not going anywhere. I wouldn't be running if I didn't absolutely believe that I am the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in 2024."

