Zelenskyy Seeks NATO's Support on Air Defence Amid Russian Offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he expects the upcoming NATO summit to provide specific steps to strengthen his country's air defences against Russia, hours after a Russian missile attack killed at least 31 people and wounded 154 others in various locations, including a children's hospital in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw to discuss further support for Ukraine from NATO, as well as signing a bilateral cooperation and defence document.

"We would like to see greater resolve in our partners and hear resolute responses to these attacks,'' Zelenskyy told a joint news conference, stressing that Ukraine will take its own retaliatory steps.

"I can see a possibility for our partners to use their air defence systems in a way to hit...the missiles that are carrying out attacks on our country,'' Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stopped in Warsaw en route to a NATO summit, which begins Tuesday in Washington, marking the Western defense alliance's 75th anniversary. Leaders are expected to discuss ways of providing reliable long-term security aid and military training for Ukraine more than two years after Russia's full-scale invasion.

