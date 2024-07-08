Left Menu

Ramniwas Rawat Takes Oath Twice as Cabinet Minister in Madhya Pradesh

Ramniwas Rawat, who recently joined BJP from Congress, was sworn in as a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh. Due to a misreading during the oath, he had to be sworn in twice. Rawat's induction increases the Yadav cabinet to 32 members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:01 IST
Ramniwas Rawat Takes Oath Twice as Cabinet Minister in Madhya Pradesh
Ramniwas Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

Ramniwas Rawat, who crossed over to BJP from Congress in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls, on Monday took oath as a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expanded his ministry nearly seven months after assuming office.

However, Rawat had to be sworn in twice as he misread from his oath paper as 'Rajya Mantri' (state minister) instead of 'Rajya Ke Mantri', which means cabinet minister, an official said.

This led to confusion among media persons about his actual designation. Subsequently, authorities concerned decided that Rawat should take the oath again, he said. Governor Mangubhai Patel re-administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rawat in the Darbar Hall in the presence of CM Yadav and other dignitaries. Rawat then correctly took the oath as 'Rajya Ke Mantri', the official said.

Later, the chief minister told reporters outside Raj Bhawan, 'Ramniwas Rawat today took oath as a cabinet minister.' Rawat, the Congressman-turned-BJP politician, also clarified to media persons that he took oath as a 'cabinet minister.'

A six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district from Congress, Rawat joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha campaign on April 30. After his induction into the Mohan Yadav cabinet on Monday, Rawat resigned as Congress MLA from Sheopur assembly seat. He submitted his resignation to Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, who accepted it immediately, a Vidhan Sabha official said.

With Rawat's induction, the strength of the Yadav cabinet in the state rose to 32 members, including the chief minister, the official said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024