Ramniwas Rawat Takes Oath Twice as Cabinet Minister in Madhya Pradesh

Ramniwas Rawat, who crossed over to BJP from Congress in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls, on Monday took oath as a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expanded his ministry nearly seven months after assuming office.

However, Rawat had to be sworn in twice as he misread from his oath paper as 'Rajya Mantri' (state minister) instead of 'Rajya Ke Mantri', which means cabinet minister, an official said.

This led to confusion among media persons about his actual designation. Subsequently, authorities concerned decided that Rawat should take the oath again, he said. Governor Mangubhai Patel re-administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rawat in the Darbar Hall in the presence of CM Yadav and other dignitaries. Rawat then correctly took the oath as 'Rajya Ke Mantri', the official said.

Later, the chief minister told reporters outside Raj Bhawan, 'Ramniwas Rawat today took oath as a cabinet minister.' Rawat, the Congressman-turned-BJP politician, also clarified to media persons that he took oath as a 'cabinet minister.'

A six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district from Congress, Rawat joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha campaign on April 30. After his induction into the Mohan Yadav cabinet on Monday, Rawat resigned as Congress MLA from Sheopur assembly seat. He submitted his resignation to Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, who accepted it immediately, a Vidhan Sabha official said.

With Rawat's induction, the strength of the Yadav cabinet in the state rose to 32 members, including the chief minister, the official said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)