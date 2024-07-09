Left Menu

Devastating Missile Attack on Ukraine: Children's Hospital Hit

A massive Russian missile strike targeted cities across Ukraine on Monday, hitting a large children's hospital in Kyiv. The attack killed at least 31 people and injured over 150. President Zelenskyy condemned the bombardment and called for increased air defense support from NATO leaders attending a summit in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:44 IST
Devastating Missile Attack on Ukraine: Children's Hospital Hit
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A massive barrage of Russian missiles struck major cities across Ukraine on Monday, devastating apartment buildings and a children's hospital in Kyiv. Local residents teamed up with emergency crews to sift through the rubble, with officials confirming at least 31 casualties.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the daytime assault involved more than 40 missiles targeting five cities. Ukraine's air force reportedly intercepted 30 of these missiles, but more than 150 people were injured. The onslaught marked the heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in months, affecting seven of the city's ten districts and leaving seven dead, including two hospital staff.

The hospital attack sparked global outrage, with UN human rights commissioner Volker Türk calling it 'abominable' and urging an immediate halt to such attacks. The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on the strikes for Tuesday. The attack occurred just before a NATO summit where Western leaders are set to discuss continued support for Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024