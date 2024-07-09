Devastating Missile Attack on Ukraine: Children's Hospital Hit
A massive Russian missile strike targeted cities across Ukraine on Monday, hitting a large children's hospital in Kyiv. The attack killed at least 31 people and injured over 150. President Zelenskyy condemned the bombardment and called for increased air defense support from NATO leaders attending a summit in Washington.
A massive barrage of Russian missiles struck major cities across Ukraine on Monday, devastating apartment buildings and a children's hospital in Kyiv. Local residents teamed up with emergency crews to sift through the rubble, with officials confirming at least 31 casualties.
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the daytime assault involved more than 40 missiles targeting five cities. Ukraine's air force reportedly intercepted 30 of these missiles, but more than 150 people were injured. The onslaught marked the heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in months, affecting seven of the city's ten districts and leaving seven dead, including two hospital staff.
The hospital attack sparked global outrage, with UN human rights commissioner Volker Türk calling it 'abominable' and urging an immediate halt to such attacks. The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on the strikes for Tuesday. The attack occurred just before a NATO summit where Western leaders are set to discuss continued support for Ukraine.
