Biden vs. Trump: 2024 Election Timeline Unveiled

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and former President Donald Trump, a Republican, are gearing up for a highly anticipated showdown in the 2024 presidential election. Notable events leading up to the Nov. 5 election include the Republican National Convention in July, the Democratic National Convention in August, and a series of debates between the candidates and their running mates.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to debate Trump's yet-to-be-announced running mate, while Trump faces sentencing in September for his conviction in the Manhattan hush money case. The election result may take days to finalize, with mail-in ballots potentially playing a significant role.

On Jan. 6, 2025, the Electoral College vote count will be presided over by the vice president, culminating in the inauguration of the election winner on Jan. 20. Recent legislative changes aim to streamline the electoral process and safeguard the certification of results.

