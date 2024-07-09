Left Menu

White House Denies Treatment for Biden's Alleged Parkinson's as Neurologist Visits Addressed

The White House refuted claims that President Joe Biden is being treated for Parkinson's disease, despite reports of a neurologist's frequent visits. Concerns about Biden's health surfaced after his performance in a debate with Trump. The neurologist's visits were reportedly for military personnel, not the president.

Joe Biden

The White House has firmly denied that President Joe Biden is being treated for Parkinson's disease. This clarification comes after the New York Times reported that a neurologist had visited the White House multiple times between August and March.

Concerns over Biden's health have intensified following a debate on June 27, where he appeared frail and sometimes lost his train of thought. In a letter issued Monday night, White House doctor Kevin O'Connor stated Biden has not seen a neurologist apart from his annual physicals. Biden has also assured the public that he will continue his presidential campaign.

A Reuters investigation revealed that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, visited the White House eight times in recent months but not for treating the president. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that Cannard's visits were related to the treatment of military personnel and not connected to Biden's health.

