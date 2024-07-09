Left Menu

Global Markets Brace for Key Testimonies and Economic Data

Global markets are on edge as Fed Chair Jay Powell begins his semi-annual Congressional testimony, amid cooling inflation and a tight jobs market. Additionally, political uncertainties linger in both the U.S. and France. Market watchers keenly await economic data from several European countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 10:00 IST
Global Markets Brace for Key Testimonies and Economic Data

Global markets are on edge today, with Washington overshadowing the European and global scenes. This is primarily due to Fed Chair Jay Powell's semi-annual Congressional testimony, which begins with an appearance before the Senate on Tuesday. While inflation concerns have eased, the labor market is feeling the effects of prolonged tight monetary policy.

Powell faces the challenge of balancing the risks of reigniting inflation without causing undue hardship for American workers. The testimony is followed by Thursday's consumer price index release, adding another layer of importance to his remarks.

On the political front, questions loom over the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Despite mounting speculation about his retirement, President Joe Biden remains in the race, with his odds improving among bookmakers. Additionally, the French political landscape is fragmented, with no clear majority, leading to potential political paralysis but averting feared fiscal policies from the far-right.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024