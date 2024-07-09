Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Calls Maharashtra Assembly Elections a Fight for Self-Respect

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray declared the impending Maharashtra assembly elections a battle against betrayal and for the state's self-respect. Addressing party workers during the induction of ex-MNS leader Vasant More, Thackeray emphasized the need to save the Constitution and regain Pune's political influence.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday termed the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls as a fight against betrayal and for the state's self-respect.

While speaking to party workers during the formal induction of Vasant More, a Pune-based political leader and former MNS member, Thackeray stressed the importance of these elections for saving the Constitution and emphasized Pune city's pivotal role in this change of power.

He recalled the rebellion within Shiv Sena two years ago, led by MLAs under Eknath Shinde's leadership, who eventually became the chief minister. The Maharashtra assembly elections are set for October this year.

