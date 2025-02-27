Sins and Symbolism: Thackeray's Critique of Political Betrayals
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray criticized Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, saying a dip in the Ganga cannot cleanse betrayal. Celebrating Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas, he also criticized the BJP, emphasizing his party's understanding of Lord Ram's significance amidst political tensions over Hindutva ideologies.
In a scathing address during Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray challenged the sincerity of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's religious expressions, asserting that a holy dip in the Ganga would fail to absolve the alleged betrayal of Maharashtra.
Upping the ante at Shinde, Thackeray implied that symbolic acts aren't substitutes for genuine political accountability and loyalty to the people of Maharashtra. His remarks come in the wake of Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs' visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, perceived as a religious endorsement.
Thackeray also aimed his rhetoric at the BJP, criticizing what he termed as 'neo-Hindutvawadis' for attempting to lecture his party on Lord Ram's cultural significance. Earlier, Shinde countered by suggesting Thackeray's avoidance of the Maha Kumbh was due to his reluctance to publicly identify as Hindu.
