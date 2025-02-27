Left Menu

Sins and Symbolism: Thackeray's Critique of Political Betrayals

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray criticized Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, saying a dip in the Ganga cannot cleanse betrayal. Celebrating Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas, he also criticized the BJP, emphasizing his party's understanding of Lord Ram's significance amidst political tensions over Hindutva ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:42 IST
Sins and Symbolism: Thackeray's Critique of Political Betrayals
Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address during Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray challenged the sincerity of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's religious expressions, asserting that a holy dip in the Ganga would fail to absolve the alleged betrayal of Maharashtra.

Upping the ante at Shinde, Thackeray implied that symbolic acts aren't substitutes for genuine political accountability and loyalty to the people of Maharashtra. His remarks come in the wake of Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs' visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, perceived as a religious endorsement.

Thackeray also aimed his rhetoric at the BJP, criticizing what he termed as 'neo-Hindutvawadis' for attempting to lecture his party on Lord Ram's cultural significance. Earlier, Shinde countered by suggesting Thackeray's avoidance of the Maha Kumbh was due to his reluctance to publicly identify as Hindu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025