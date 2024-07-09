Sanjay Raut Demands Government's Accountability on Jammu and Kashmir Casualties

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut urged the central government on Tuesday to disclose the number of casualties sustained by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade. Speaking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha member highlighted the escalating violence in the region following the 2019 revocation of Article 370.

Raut claimed, "Maximum soldiers have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir during the tenure of this government. Since the formation of this government ten years ago, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been deteriorating." He demanded, "We demand information on the number of soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice."

Raut's remarks come in the wake of a deadly ambush in the Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, where armed terrorists killed five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, and injured several others. Questioning the accountability for preventing such attacks, Raut stated, "Whose responsibility (to avert the attacks) is this? The responsibility is of the prime minister, home minister and defence minister."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)