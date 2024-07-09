Babulal Marandi Criticizes JMM-led Government Amid BJP's Lok Sabha Victory

On Tuesday, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi asserted that the Lok Sabha election results demonstrate that the ruling JMM-led alliance has lost the people's mandate.

The BJP secured victory in eight out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, with its ally, AJSU Party, winning one. Meanwhile, the JMM and its ally managed to win three and two seats respectively.

The state is set to hold assembly elections later this year, which adds further weight to Marandi's claims. Speaking at a party event in Dhanbad, Marandi, a former chief minister, accused the JMM-led government of halting development work in Jharkhand due to corruption. "Mines and minerals are being looted. Sand mining is banned in Jharkhand. But sand is being mined illegally and sent to neighbouring states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh," he alleged.

Marandi also decried the misinformation spread by the INDIA bloc during the Lok Sabha campaigns, asserting that the BJP would alter the Constitution and abolish reservations. "Despite that, Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the third time," he noted.

He further condemned the INDIA bloc government in Jharkhand, claiming it failed on all fronts and highlighting its unfulfilled promise to provide jobs to 5 lakh youths.

