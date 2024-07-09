Left Menu

Political Leaders Unite in Tamil Nadu After BSP Leader's Tragic Death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met with Porkodi, the wife of the slain Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong, to assure her that the crime’s culprits would be brought to justice. Condolences were also conveyed by other political leaders. Full security was provided for Armstrong's burial.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday met Porkodi, the wife of slain Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong, and assured her that the perpetrators would face justice.

Stalin extended his condolences to Porkodi and Armstrong's family, promising that all involved would be punished according to the law.

Opposition leader and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also visited the family to express their sympathies.

The state government ensured full security for the burial of the BSP leader, which took place on Monday in Tiruvallur district.

Armstrong was brutally killed on July 5 by a gang, with 11 suspects already arrested.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

