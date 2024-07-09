Yulia Navalnaya's Continued Struggle Against Putin

A court in Moscow on Tuesday ordered Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, to be arrested in absentia for two months.

The court accused Navalnaya, who resides outside Russia, of participating in an 'extremist' group. This ruling means she would face certain arrest if she returned to the country. Navalnaya, 47, has emerged as a key figure following her husband's death in an Arctic penal colony in February. She has vowed to pursue Alexei's vision for a 'beautiful Russia of the future.'

In a message on X on Tuesday, Navalnaya urged her supporters to focus on the ongoing battle against Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than the court order against her. 'When you write about this, please don't forget to write the main thing: Vladimir Putin is a murderer and a war criminal,' she wrote. 'His place is in prison, in Russia - in the same (penal) colony and the same 2 by 3 metre cell in which he killed Alexei.' The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's death.

Since her husband's death, Navalnaya has met with several senior Western leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden in San Francisco. Recently, the U.S.-based nonprofit Human Rights Foundation named her its chair. Navalnaya has stated she will use this new role to continue her husband's struggle against Putin.

'We will adopt all measures necessary to fight Putin and strive for the beautiful Russia of the future,' Navalnaya said on X.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)