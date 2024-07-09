Left Menu

Cameroonian President Paul Biya Secures Election Delay for 2026

Cameroonian President Paul Biya has obtained approval from lawmakers to delay parliamentary and local elections until 2026. Opposition parties express concerns that this move could undermine their ability to challenge Biya in next year's presidential election. The delay aims to simplify the electoral calendar in Cameroon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:01 IST
Cameroonian President Paul Biya Secures Election Delay for 2026

Cameroonian President Paul Biya secured approval from lawmakers on Tuesday to postpone parliamentary and local elections until 2026, a move that opposition parties fear could impede their efforts to challenge him in the forthcoming presidential election.

Lawmakers from Biya's Cameroon People's Democratic Movement, who hold a majority in the National Assembly, voted in favor of the bill to extend their mandate by a year to March 2026. Consequently, legislative and municipal elections will occur after the 2025 presidential election.

According to François Wakata Bolvine, the presidency's minister delegate in charge of relations with the assemblies, the delay is necessary to lighten the packed electoral calendar of 2024, which originally included four elections, including regional council polls. Biya, 91, has been in power since 1982 and has seen his share of contested elections, most recently in 2018.

Joshua Osih, opposition lawmaker and chairman of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) party, condemned the delay as undemocratic, stressing that the SDF is strongly opposed to it.

Opposition groups worry the postponement could hinder their momentum ahead of the October 2025 presidential election. Per the electoral code, a presidential candidate needs representation in various councils or support from at least 300 dignitaries. Maurice Kamto, Biya's main challenger in 2018, lacks such representation due to a boycott of the last municipal and legislative elections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024