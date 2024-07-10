Russia Accuses U.S. of Plotting Regime Change in Georgia

In a serious assertion on Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused the United States of devising a 'regime change' in Georgia following the South Caucasus country's upcoming parliamentary elections on Oct. 26. The claim, which Washington dismissed as 'completely false,' marks another episode in the tense diplomatic relationship between Moscow and its traditionally pro-Western neighbor.

Although the SVR didn't present any evidence for its claim, the agency stressed that the Biden administration had orchestrated a massive disinformation campaign to undermine Georgia's Georgian Dream ruling party. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller rebuffed the accusation, labeling it 'absurd' and pointed out Russia's own occupation of 20% of Georgian territory as a stark irony.

Following its independence from Moscow in 1991, Georgia had been one of the most pro-Western former Soviet states. However, the recent approval of a 'foreign agents' law and Tbilisi's reluctance to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have strained its relations with Western countries, while Georgia's domestic opinion remains firmly pro-Kyiv.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)