Left Menu

Russia Accuses U.S. of Plotting Regime Change in Georgia

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service accused the U.S. of planning regime change in Georgia after its parliamentary election. The U.S. denied the claim. Despite no evidence provided, the accusation reflects warming relations between Moscow and Georgia. Georgia's current ruling party did not comment on the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 00:24 IST
Russia Accuses U.S. of Plotting Regime Change in Georgia

In a serious assertion on Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused the United States of devising a 'regime change' in Georgia following the South Caucasus country's upcoming parliamentary elections on Oct. 26. The claim, which Washington dismissed as 'completely false,' marks another episode in the tense diplomatic relationship between Moscow and its traditionally pro-Western neighbor.

Although the SVR didn't present any evidence for its claim, the agency stressed that the Biden administration had orchestrated a massive disinformation campaign to undermine Georgia's Georgian Dream ruling party. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller rebuffed the accusation, labeling it 'absurd' and pointed out Russia's own occupation of 20% of Georgian territory as a stark irony.

Following its independence from Moscow in 1991, Georgia had been one of the most pro-Western former Soviet states. However, the recent approval of a 'foreign agents' law and Tbilisi's reluctance to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have strained its relations with Western countries, while Georgia's domestic opinion remains firmly pro-Kyiv.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024