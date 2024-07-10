By-Elections Kick Off in West Bengal Amid Heavy Security
Polling for by-elections in four West Bengal assembly seats began Wednesday under heavy security. The constituencies include Maniktala, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagdah, and Raiganj. Voting will run from 7 am to 6 pm, with around 10 lakh voters across 1,097 polling booths. Counting is scheduled for July 13.
- Country:
- India
Polling for by-elections in four West Bengal assembly seats commenced on Wednesday, marked by heavy deployment of security forces, according to an official statement.
Voting activities initiated at 7 am and are slated to continue uninterrupted until 6 pm, covering constituencies like Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas. Another constituency, Raiganj, is located in north Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district.
Approximately 10 lakh voters are expected to participate across the four assembly segments. The Election Commission has deployed around 70 companies of security personnel to oversee 1,097 polling booths. The vote counting will occur on July 13.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana Increases Pensions for Freedom Fighters and Emergency Sufferers Ahead of Polls
Haryana Increases Pension for Freedom Fighters and Emergency Sufferers Ahead of Polls
MNS Free to Vote in Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls, Says Leader
Historic Nagaland Civic Polls Witness 83% Turnout After 20-Year Hiatus
Historic Nagaland Civic Polls Witness 20% Turnout in Initial Hours