Kamala Harris Warns of Trump’s Alleged Plans for Dictatorship in 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris, at a Las Vegas event, warned that former President Donald Trump aims to convert American democracy into a dictatorship, citing his team’s 900-page 'Project 2025' blueprint. Harris emphasized the importance of the upcoming election, labeling it the most critical in the nation's history.
In a heated address in Las Vegas, Vice President Kamala Harris accused former President Donald Trump of intending to turn American democracy into a dictatorship, should he win the 2024 election.
'Donald Trump wants to turn our democracy into a dictatorship. And the Supreme Court basically just declared he can get away with it,' Harris stated, as she launched AANHPIs for Biden-Harris, a campaign to engage Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander voters.
Harris pointed to a 900-page document created by Trump's advisors, known as 'Project 2025,' which allegedly outlines plans for a second term, including cuts to Social Security, repealing the $35 insulin cap, and eliminating the Department of Education. The plan also calls for limiting access to contraception and implementing a nationwide abortion ban.
