Kamala Harris Warns of Trump’s Alleged Plans for Dictatorship in 2024

In a heated address in Las Vegas, Vice President Kamala Harris accused former President Donald Trump of intending to turn American democracy into a dictatorship, should he win the 2024 election.

'Donald Trump wants to turn our democracy into a dictatorship. And the Supreme Court basically just declared he can get away with it,' Harris stated, as she launched AANHPIs for Biden-Harris, a campaign to engage Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander voters.

Harris pointed to a 900-page document created by Trump's advisors, known as 'Project 2025,' which allegedly outlines plans for a second term, including cuts to Social Security, repealing the $35 insulin cap, and eliminating the Department of Education. The plan also calls for limiting access to contraception and implementing a nationwide abortion ban.

