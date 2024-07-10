Left Menu

Amit Shah Expresses Condolences After Tragic UP Road Accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended condolences to the families of those killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh. Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao district. Shah emphasized that the local administration is providing all possible treatment to the injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended his condolences to the families of those killed in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh. He affirmed that the local administration is offering all possible treatment to the injured.

A double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district early on Wednesday, leading to the deaths of 18 people and injuries to 19 others, according to officials.

The bus, en route to Delhi from Motihari in Bihar, met with the accident, resulting in the loss of life of both the bus and milk tanker drivers, officials reported. Shah expressed his sorrow via a post on X in Hindi, offering his condolences and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

