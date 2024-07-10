Left Menu

BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat Passes Away at 68

BJP MLA from Kedarnath, Shaila Rani Rawat, passed away at 68. She had been on ventilator support for a backbone injury. Rawat had a notable political career, switching from Congress to BJP, and winning the Kedarnath seat in 2012 and 2022. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to her dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:49 IST
BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat Passes Away at 68
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA from Kedarnath Shaila Rani Rawat passed away at a private hospital late Tuesday night at the age of 68. Rawat had been on ventilator support due to a backbone injury for the past few days.

Rawat made her debut in the Uttarakhand Assembly in 2012 on a Congress ticket but lost her seat in 2017. She rebounded in 2022 by winning the Kedarnath seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

In 2016, she was among the 10 Congress MLAs who rebelled against former chief minister Harish Rawat and joined the BJP. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described her death as an irretrievable loss for both the BJP and the state's citizens. Dhami paid tribute by laying a wreath on her body, which was kept at the BJP's state office for public respects.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024