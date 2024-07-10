Modi’s Historic Visit Strengthens India-Austria Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Austria marks the first time an Indian premier has set foot in the nation in over four decades. His arrival was greeted with enthusiasm as Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer welcomed him personally.

The meeting, deemed an important milestone in the India-Austria partnership, focused on realizing the full potential of bilateral cooperation. Modi's agenda includes meetings with Austrian political and economic leaders, discussions on geopolitical challenges, and interactions with the Indian diaspora.

The visit aims to add renewed momentum to India-Austria ties as the countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Modi's arrival was highlighted by a cultural performance by Austrian artists, showcasing the nation's rich musical heritage.

