Modi’s Historic Visit Strengthens India-Austria Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Austria, the first by an Indian prime minister in over 40 years, aims to strengthen the India-Austria partnership. He met with Chancellor Karl Nehammer and discussed enhancing bilateral relations. Modi's two-day visit includes interactions with the Indian community and Austrian business leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Austria marks the first time an Indian premier has set foot in the nation in over four decades. His arrival was greeted with enthusiasm as Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer welcomed him personally.

The meeting, deemed an important milestone in the India-Austria partnership, focused on realizing the full potential of bilateral cooperation. Modi's agenda includes meetings with Austrian political and economic leaders, discussions on geopolitical challenges, and interactions with the Indian diaspora.

The visit aims to add renewed momentum to India-Austria ties as the countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Modi's arrival was highlighted by a cultural performance by Austrian artists, showcasing the nation's rich musical heritage.

