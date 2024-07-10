House Republicans Push Bill to Restrict Non-Citizen Voting Amid Election Fraud Allegations

In a move fueled by baseless election fraud claims, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote Wednesday on a bill banning non-citizens from voting in federal elections, a practice already illegal. The measure comes less than four months before Trump's election face-off with President Joe Biden.

House Republican leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson, assert without evidence that Democrats encourage non-citizen voting, citing concerns over illegal border crossings. Johnson, who has Trump's backing, claims Democrats aim to undermine voter integrity.

Democrats have dismissed the bill as a 'stunt' that erodes trust in the electoral system. Representative Joe Morelle and Teresa Leger Fernandez argue the legislation targets voter participation, affecting U.S. citizens like armed service members and minorities.

