House Republicans Push Bill to Restrict Non-Citizen Voting Amid Election Fraud Allegations
The Republican-led House plans a vote on legislation banning non-citizens from federal voting, citing claims of election fraud linked to illegal border crossing. The bill, backed by Speaker Mike Johnson and former President Trump, faces opposition from Democrats who label it a voter suppression tactic.
In a move fueled by baseless election fraud claims, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote Wednesday on a bill banning non-citizens from voting in federal elections, a practice already illegal. The measure comes less than four months before Trump's election face-off with President Joe Biden.
House Republican leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson, assert without evidence that Democrats encourage non-citizen voting, citing concerns over illegal border crossings. Johnson, who has Trump's backing, claims Democrats aim to undermine voter integrity.
Democrats have dismissed the bill as a 'stunt' that erodes trust in the electoral system. Representative Joe Morelle and Teresa Leger Fernandez argue the legislation targets voter participation, affecting U.S. citizens like armed service members and minorities.
