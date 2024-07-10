Left Menu

India's Historic Diplomatic Achievement: PM Modi Awarded Russia's Highest Honor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russia's highest civilian honor, a moment of pride for 140 crore Indians. The BJP hailed Modi's leadership in fostering strong relationships with both the US and Russia. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized opposition parties for downplaying the significance of such achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:26 IST
India's Historic Diplomatic Achievement: PM Modi Awarded Russia's Highest Honor
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Russia's highest civilian honor has been described as a moment of immense pride and satisfaction for 140 crore Indians by the BJP on Wednesday. The party praised Modi's leadership in strengthening India's ties with both the United States and Russia.

BJP spokesperson and Member of Parliament Sudhanshu Trivedi, addressing a press conference, pointed out that no other country enjoys the unique position of being considered a strategic ally by the US while being acknowledged as a traditional partner by Russia. 'This occasion demonstrates that India has reached a level of political coordination in global affairs where it can foster harmony amidst a backdrop of global conflicts,' he stated.

Trivedi also criticized the opposition for casting a negative light on Modi's foreign policy successes. He questioned why the Congress party did not pass resolutions on various international conflicts, while emphasizing that Modi's receipt of the Order of St Andrew the Apostle from Russian President Vladimir Putin also underscores India's growing global influence.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024