Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Russia's highest civilian honor has been described as a moment of immense pride and satisfaction for 140 crore Indians by the BJP on Wednesday. The party praised Modi's leadership in strengthening India's ties with both the United States and Russia.

BJP spokesperson and Member of Parliament Sudhanshu Trivedi, addressing a press conference, pointed out that no other country enjoys the unique position of being considered a strategic ally by the US while being acknowledged as a traditional partner by Russia. 'This occasion demonstrates that India has reached a level of political coordination in global affairs where it can foster harmony amidst a backdrop of global conflicts,' he stated.

Trivedi also criticized the opposition for casting a negative light on Modi's foreign policy successes. He questioned why the Congress party did not pass resolutions on various international conflicts, while emphasizing that Modi's receipt of the Order of St Andrew the Apostle from Russian President Vladimir Putin also underscores India's growing global influence.

