New Syrian Cabinet Formation Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has issued a decree appointing Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali, the former communications minister, to assemble a new cabinet, according to state media reports on Saturday.

This new cabinet will take over from the current administration that has been operating in a caretaker capacity since the parliamentary elections held in mid-July. Al-Jalali's tenure as communications minister spanned from 2014 to 2016.

Al-Jalali has been under EU sanctions since 2014, attributed to his responsibility for the regime's brutal repression of the civilian population. The Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 with an uprising against Assad's rule, has claimed the lives of at least 350,000 people, as per U.N. statistics.

