BJP Criticizes Kejriwal's Limited Role Amid Bail Conditions

After the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla remarked that Kejriwal has returned merely as a "Ceremonial Minister." Poonawalla emphasized that apart from staying at home, Kejriwal's active duties are severely restricted.

Poonawalla commented, "Receiving bail doesn't equate to being declared corruption-free. They are celebrating it as if it's a victory against corruption while the reality is starkly different. Kejriwal may hold the CM title, but his role is now purely ceremonial. He can't sign files and must adhere to court orders."

Emphasizing that Kejriwal can't visit the CM office or perform his official functions, Poonawalla added, "The court hasn't given him a clean chit." On the same day, Kejriwal offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

Kejriwal was released from Tihar jail on Friday evening after the Supreme Court granted him bail but imposed strict conditions, such as barring him from entering the CM office and signing official documents. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

Kejriwal's lawyer, Rishikesh Kumar, outlined the bail conditions set by the Supreme Court. "He must furnish a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh and attend the trial on each date unless exempted," Kumar stated.

Summarizing the Supreme Court's conditions, Kejriwal must submit a Rs 10 lakh surety bond, refrain from commenting on the Delhi excise policy case, and only sign documents with the Lieutenant Governor's approval. He must also attend all trial dates unless explicitly exempted by the court.

