Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Gears Up for Organizational Overhaul

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is set to change block and District Congress Committee presidents for better societal reach and organizational strength. KPCC working president G C Chandrasheker states this move aligns with the All India Congress Committee's vision for grassroots engagement and developmental cooperation with opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-09-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:25 IST
Karnataka Congress Gears Up for Organizational Overhaul
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is poised for significant changes, aiming for greater community engagement and organizational fortification, said KPCC working president G C Chandrasheker on Saturday. In the next month, new leadership will be installed at the block and district levels.

Chandrasheker emphasized that the All India Congress Committee and KPCC are focused on changing how the party operates at the grassroots. This initiative aims to incorporate diverse societal sections into leadership roles, including women and workers from different strata.

This strategic overhaul comes as the party faces several by-elections and seeks to strengthen its standing against the BJP in key regions. Chandrasheker, along with other leaders, is touring various districts to instill new thinking among party workers and leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024