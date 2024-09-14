Karnataka Congress Gears Up for Organizational Overhaul

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is poised for significant changes, aiming for greater community engagement and organizational fortification, said KPCC working president G C Chandrasheker on Saturday. In the next month, new leadership will be installed at the block and district levels.

Chandrasheker emphasized that the All India Congress Committee and KPCC are focused on changing how the party operates at the grassroots. This initiative aims to incorporate diverse societal sections into leadership roles, including women and workers from different strata.

This strategic overhaul comes as the party faces several by-elections and seeks to strengthen its standing against the BJP in key regions. Chandrasheker, along with other leaders, is touring various districts to instill new thinking among party workers and leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)