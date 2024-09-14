Left Menu

US Domestic News Highlights: Labor Strikes, Political Moves, Celebrity Endorsements

The summary highlights current events in the US, covering Boeing's labor strike negotiations, Kamala Harris's policy changes, Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris, Donald Trump's media company shares, his pledge on deportations, Justin Timberlake's legal issue, changes in McClain's case, Pennsylvania's voting laws, Nebraska's abortion ballot rulings, and Harris's collaboration with Oprah for voter support.

Updated: 14-09-2024 18:29 IST
Boeing and union negotiators are set to resume discussions next week after U.S. Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service announced it will mediate to end the ongoing strike that threatens Boeing's recovery.

Vice President Kamala Harris pledged to reduce college degree requirements for federal jobs if elected as both she and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, intensify their economic promises to lure voters ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Both candidates have different tax cut strategies aimed at appealing to the middle class and wage earners.

In other election news, Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris has sparked debates about its potential impact on young voters. Meanwhile, Donald Trump reiterated that he will not sell his shares in the company that operates his Truth Social platform, leading to a surge in the stock price.

In a controversial statement, Trump vowed to deport Haitian immigrants from Springfield, Ohio, drawing criticism as the majority are legally in the U.S.

Pop star Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty to a lesser charge following his drunk driving arrest, avoiding more severe legal repercussions.

A Colorado judge reduced the sentence of a paramedic involved in Elijah McClain's death to probation, modifying what had been an aggravated case of misconduct.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that misdated mail-in ballots will not be discarded, reversing a prior lower court decision.

Nebraskans will face competing abortion measures on their ballots in the upcoming election, as the state's top court has allowed both pro-choice and anti-abortion measures to proceed.

Kamala Harris will join forces with Oprah Winfrey in a virtual event aimed at mobilizing voters in crucial battleground areas, highlighting increased efforts from both parties to secure votes.

