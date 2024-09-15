New Missile Attack from Yemen Strikes Israel Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

A missile fired from Yemen landed in an open area in central Israel early Sunday, according to the Israeli military, marking another repercussion of the near yearlong Gaza war.

The morning attack triggered air raid sirens, including at Israel's international airport, where local media showed people rushing to shelters. Fortunately, there were no casualties or significant damage, and airport operations soon resumed.

Fire was visible in a rural area of central Israel, with local media showing images of missile fragments. The military confirmed that the explosions were from interceptors.

As the conflict in Gaza ignites regional tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels have frequently launched drones and missiles toward Israel, though most have been intercepted. While the Houthis did not directly claim responsibility for Sunday's strike, they made boastful comments online.

Houthi spokesperson Hashim Sharaf al-Din and senior official Hezam al-Asad made provocative statements about the attack. This comes at a time when Iran, supporting groups like Hamas, the Houthis, and Hezbollah, has fueled the conflict. Recent strikes from Lebanon also highlight the escalating situation.

The conflict's ripple effects include international carriers canceling flights, significantly impacting Israel's economy. Tens of thousands have been displaced on the Israel-Lebanon border, with Hezbollah citing a readiness to cease fire if Gaza sees a truce.

Efforts to mediate peace have repeatedly stalled, with recent Israeli actions along the Gaza-Egypt border raising tensions. Israel has discovered and sealed several tunnels, weakening claims of needing prolonged control to prevent smuggling.

Egypt has also created a military buffer zone on its side of the border to curb illegal crossings.

