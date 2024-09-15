Left Menu

Karnataka Home Minister Dismisses Claims of Vendetta Politics in BJP MLA's Arrest

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that the arrest of BJP MLA N Munirathna, accused of issuing death threats and other charges, is lawful and not politically motivated. Munirathna, who claims innocence, is under two-day police custody amid ongoing investigations. The state BJP has issued a show cause notice against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has dismissed claims of vendetta politics in the arrest of BJP MLA N Munirathna, who has been accused of issuing death threats and other serious charges. According to Parameshwara, the arrest followed legal procedures based on complaints received against Munirathna.

Munirathna, representing the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly segment, was arrested from Nangli village, Kolar, following allegations by a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor. The MLA is accused of bribery, criminal intimidation, and making casteist slurs. The investigation is ongoing, including forensic validation of purported audio evidence.

Responding to the arrest, Munirathna claimed that the charges are baseless and part of a conspiracy. The state BJP has issued a show cause notice, and the Home Minister reiterated that the action was purely legal. Voice samples will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

