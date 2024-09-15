Vivek Tankha Backs Kejriwal's Resignation Amid BJP's Resistance
Congress MP Vivek Tankha has supported Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down, citing BJP-induced obstacles. Tankha believes Kejriwal's move is strategically aimed at enhancing his fight against PM Modi and the BJP. He also emphasized the necessity of the NC-Congress alliance to restore democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha voiced his support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign. According to Tankha, Kejriwal's resignation is a strategic step given the BJP's obstructive conditions that made it impossible for him to function effectively as CM.
Tankha revealed that Kejriwal was distressed and limited by bail conditions that prevented him from participating in governmental duties, effectively hampering his leadership. Citing the relentless pressure from BJP, Tankha believes Kejriwal aims to elevate his credibility and strengthen his resistance against the ruling party.
Additionally, Tankha underscored the importance of the NC-Congress alliance for restoring democracy and statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged Congress leaders contesting as independents to withdraw their candidacies to unify efforts for a larger democratic cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Delhi CM’s Aide in High-Profile Assault Case
Top Aide to Delhi CM Released from Jail in High-Profile Assault Case
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes NC-Congress Alliance, Recalls Historical Context
Omar Abdullah Advocates For Stronger Domicile Laws Amid NC-Congress Alliance
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal Amid Political Upheaval