Vivek Tankha Backs Kejriwal's Resignation Amid BJP's Resistance

In a significant political move, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha voiced his support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign. According to Tankha, Kejriwal's resignation is a strategic step given the BJP's obstructive conditions that made it impossible for him to function effectively as CM.

Tankha revealed that Kejriwal was distressed and limited by bail conditions that prevented him from participating in governmental duties, effectively hampering his leadership. Citing the relentless pressure from BJP, Tankha believes Kejriwal aims to elevate his credibility and strengthen his resistance against the ruling party.

Additionally, Tankha underscored the importance of the NC-Congress alliance for restoring democracy and statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged Congress leaders contesting as independents to withdraw their candidacies to unify efforts for a larger democratic cause.

