Netanyahu to Attend UN General Assembly
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to attend the United Nations General Assembly this month, according to a statement from his office released on Sunday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:38 IST
The premier's participation in the global event marks a significant diplomatic engagement, underscoring Israel's role on the international stage.
Further details about Netanyahu's agenda or any scheduled meetings with other world leaders have yet to be disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
