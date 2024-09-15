Left Menu

Netanyahu to Attend UN General Assembly

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to attend the United Nations General Assembly this month, according to a statement from his office released on Sunday.

Sept 15 - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to attend the United Nations General Assembly this month, as announced by his office on Sunday.

The premier's participation in the global event marks a significant diplomatic engagement, underscoring Israel's role on the international stage.

Further details about Netanyahu's agenda or any scheduled meetings with other world leaders have yet to be disclosed.

