Sheikh Abdul Rashid Refutes BJP Proxy Claims Amid Criticism Against Modi's Kashmir Policy

Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid has strongly dismissed allegations that he serves as a proxy for the BJP, asserting his electoral win reflects public sentiments against the Modi government's 'Naya Kashmir' initiative.

In an interview with PTI, Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, stated that those labeling him a BJP proxy should be 'ashamed,' positioning himself as the only mainstream leader persecuted by the ruling party.

Rashid criticized former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, claiming their failures post the abrogation of Article 370. He emphasized the resilience and rights of the Kashmiri people, slamming the central government's actions and accusing it of causing further losses to Jammu and Kashmir. Rashid called for genuine political change and stressed integrity in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)