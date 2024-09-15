Call for NIA Probe into Mandya District Clashes

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Sunday called for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the violent clashes that erupted in Mandya district. Citing alleged involvement of individuals from Kerala linked to banned outfits like Popular Front of India (PFI), Ashoka urged for a thorough probe to uncover the responsible parties.

Violent clashes between two groups erupted during a Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town. Following the violence, mobs targeted shops and vehicles, leading to significant tension and unrest on Wednesday night. Local authorities have reported minor injuries, including those sustained by two policemen in the stone-pelting incidents.

An FIR registered by the government names the first 23 accused, all of whom are Hindus, raising suspicions about possible external influence and pressure on local police from banned organizations. Ashoka emphasized the need for an impartial investigation, suggesting that local police may struggle to resolve the case due to the alleged involvement of religious fundamentalists. To ensure a transparent probe, he appealed to CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Parameshwara to transfer the case to the NIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)