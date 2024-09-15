Akash Anand: The Reemergence of BSP's Youth Icon

Akash Anand, the youthful face of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is set to play a pivotal role in the forthcoming Haryana assembly elections and Uttar Pradesh's by-elections. As the nephew of BSP supremo Mayawati, Anand has experienced fluctuating fortunes within the party. Initially appointed as her political successor, then removed, and reinstated, his journey has been anything but steady.

Recently, Anand was named among the star campaigners for Haryana's elections. His name appears just after Mayawati and his father, Anand Kumar, in the party's list. With a focus on engaging the youth through more measured speeches, he aims to connect with young voters via various platforms, including social media.

BSP insiders and analysts believe Akash's emphasis on education, employment, and reservation could be key in revitalizing the party's appeal among the younger demographic. As the party gears up for these critical elections, all eyes are on whether Anand can help reclaim BSP's political space.

(With inputs from agencies.)