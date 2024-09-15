Left Menu

Akash Anand: The Reemergence of BSP's Youth Icon

Akash Anand, the nephew of BSP leader Mayawati, is set to play a critical role in upcoming Haryana and Uttar Pradesh elections. Despite setbacks, Akash has been reinstated as BSP's national coordinator. His focus on youth engagement and measured rhetoric aims to revive BSP's political fortunes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:17 IST
Akash Anand, the youthful face of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is set to play a pivotal role in the forthcoming Haryana assembly elections and Uttar Pradesh's by-elections. As the nephew of BSP supremo Mayawati, Anand has experienced fluctuating fortunes within the party. Initially appointed as her political successor, then removed, and reinstated, his journey has been anything but steady.

Recently, Anand was named among the star campaigners for Haryana's elections. His name appears just after Mayawati and his father, Anand Kumar, in the party's list. With a focus on engaging the youth through more measured speeches, he aims to connect with young voters via various platforms, including social media.

BSP insiders and analysts believe Akash's emphasis on education, employment, and reservation could be key in revitalizing the party's appeal among the younger demographic. As the party gears up for these critical elections, all eyes are on whether Anand can help reclaim BSP's political space.

