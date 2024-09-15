Uddhav Thackeray: Power Lies With People, Not Positions

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), stated on Sunday that he does not aspire to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a comment made in light of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance's hesitation to face assembly elections with a declared CM candidate.

Speaking to protesters in Ahmednagar, Thackeray emphasized that he did not seek the chief ministerial position even in November 2019. 'Whether I am in power or not, I feel empowered by the support of the people. Balasaheb (Thackeray) never held a position of power but commanded authority because of the people's backing,' he said.

Thackeray was addressing state government employees protesting for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. He noted that despite urging the NCP (SP) and Congress to decide on a CM face for the MVA, he received no positive response. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar remarked that the CM candidate would be determined based on which party secures the most seats in the alliance.

Thackeray also took a swipe at CM Eknath Shinde, stating that those who betray their parent party could also betray the public. He reiterated his stance that he has no aspirations to be CM, highlighting the significance of people's power. Thackeray had assumed the CM office after the Shiv Sena (undivided) split from the BJP to join the NCP (undivided) and Congress in November 2019, but resigned in June 2022 following a political coup by Shinde with BJP's assistance.

