Imran Khan's Fierce Critique from Jail Targets Judiciary and Political Rivals
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan launched an intense criticism against the government, judiciary, and political adversaries from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. He accused the ruling party of undermining the judiciary for self-preservation and announced plans for nationwide protests. Khan also addressed various legal cases against him and other political leaders.
Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, unleashed a fierce attack on the nation's government, judiciary, and political opponents from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Sunday. In a message posted on his X account, Khan claimed the government planned to introduce a constitutional amendment to control the top judiciary.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder alleged the ruling party aimed to manipulate the judiciary to ensure its survival. Khan expressed his frustration over the government's attempts to amend the constitution allegedly to obstruct transparent investigations into human rights abuses and electoral fraud.
Khan also discussed his indictment by the Federal Investigation Agency for inciting rebellion against state institutions in a social media post. He vowed nationwide protests and encouraged his supporters to prepare for significant political rallies, emphasizing his commitment to fighting perceived injustices.
