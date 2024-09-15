Left Menu

Imran Khan's Fierce Critique from Jail Targets Judiciary and Political Rivals

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan launched an intense criticism against the government, judiciary, and political adversaries from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. He accused the ruling party of undermining the judiciary for self-preservation and announced plans for nationwide protests. Khan also addressed various legal cases against him and other political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:54 IST
Imran Khan's Fierce Critique from Jail Targets Judiciary and Political Rivals
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, unleashed a fierce attack on the nation's government, judiciary, and political opponents from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Sunday. In a message posted on his X account, Khan claimed the government planned to introduce a constitutional amendment to control the top judiciary.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder alleged the ruling party aimed to manipulate the judiciary to ensure its survival. Khan expressed his frustration over the government's attempts to amend the constitution allegedly to obstruct transparent investigations into human rights abuses and electoral fraud.

Khan also discussed his indictment by the Federal Investigation Agency for inciting rebellion against state institutions in a social media post. He vowed nationwide protests and encouraged his supporters to prepare for significant political rallies, emphasizing his commitment to fighting perceived injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024