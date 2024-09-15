Left Menu

Union Minister Bittu Labels Rahul Gandhi as 'Number One Terrorist' Amid Controversial Remarks

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's statements in the US regarding Sikhs in India, labeling him the 'number one terrorist'. Speaking at a ceremony in Bihar, Bittu accused Gandhi of supporting separatists and being unpatriotic. The Congress party strongly condemned Bittu's statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhagalpur | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:55 IST
Union Minister Bittu Labels Rahul Gandhi as 'Number One Terrorist' Amid Controversial Remarks
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks made in the US about the condition of Sikhs in India, calling him the 'number one terrorist'.

Bittu, who serves as the MoS for railways, made these comments during a Vande Bharat Express train flagging-off ceremony in Bihar's Bhagalpur. He accused Gandhi of supporting separatists and questioned his patriotism, stating that Gandhi's international remarks were detrimental to India.

Responding to Bittu's accusations, Congress labeled his statements as 'senseless' and highlighted the Gandhi family's significant contributions to the country. Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan strongly criticized Bittu's comments as highly condemnable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024