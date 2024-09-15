Union Minister Bittu Labels Rahul Gandhi as 'Number One Terrorist' Amid Controversial Remarks

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks made in the US about the condition of Sikhs in India, calling him the 'number one terrorist'.

Bittu, who serves as the MoS for railways, made these comments during a Vande Bharat Express train flagging-off ceremony in Bihar's Bhagalpur. He accused Gandhi of supporting separatists and questioned his patriotism, stating that Gandhi's international remarks were detrimental to India.

Responding to Bittu's accusations, Congress labeled his statements as 'senseless' and highlighted the Gandhi family's significant contributions to the country. Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan strongly criticized Bittu's comments as highly condemnable.

(With inputs from agencies.)