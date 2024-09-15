Farooq Abdullah's Rickshaw Ride Rallies Support in Srinagar

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday took an auto rickshaw ride through the narrow lanes of downtown Srinagar to address an election rally in support of party candidate Tanvir Sadiq. The former chief minister was accompanied by a personal security officer and the candidate, with additional security walking alongside.

Decorated with party flags, the auto rickshaw made its way to Dagga Mohalla Rainawari, part of the Zadibal assembly constituency. Abdullah was surrounded by a bulletproof security team as he alighted from the vehicle to enter the rally venue.

Upon arrival, he was greeted by traditional 'wanwun' folk songs sung by women supporters, while young party members danced and chanted slogans to welcome their leader.

