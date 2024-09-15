PM Modi Criticizes JMM for Vote Bank Politics and Corruption at Jharkhand Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lambasted the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, accusing them of fostering Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration for electoral gains and engaging in widespread corruption.

Modi warned that these infiltrators are reshaping the demographics of Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions, posing a threat by diminishing the tribal population. He criticized JMM for supporting these infiltrators and ignoring the High Court's directive to investigate the issue.

Modi condemned the JMM, RJD, and Congress as major adversaries of Jharkhand, focusing on corruption and vote bank politics. He emphasized BJP's role in promoting education and job opportunities for tribal youth and pledged further development projects, including Vande Bharat trains and housing schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)