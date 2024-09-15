PM Modi Criticizes JMM for Vote Bank Politics and Corruption at Jharkhand Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of vote bank politics and corruption. He highlighted concerns over Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators altering the region's demographics and compromising tribal security. Modi also unveiled several projects and developmental initiatives during his three-day visit to Jharkhand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lambasted the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, accusing them of fostering Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration for electoral gains and engaging in widespread corruption.
Modi warned that these infiltrators are reshaping the demographics of Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions, posing a threat by diminishing the tribal population. He criticized JMM for supporting these infiltrators and ignoring the High Court's directive to investigate the issue.
Modi condemned the JMM, RJD, and Congress as major adversaries of Jharkhand, focusing on corruption and vote bank politics. He emphasized BJP's role in promoting education and job opportunities for tribal youth and pledged further development projects, including Vande Bharat trains and housing schemes.
