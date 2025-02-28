Amit Shah Calls for Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya Networks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Delhi Police to aggressively dismantle networks facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals into India. He labeled this issue as a matter of national security and mandated strict actions to address it.

In a meeting to assess Delhi's law-and-order status, Shah also insisted on identifying and rectifying underperforming police stations and sub-divisions. He asserted that eradicating interstate criminal gangs should be a priority.

He advocated a comprehensive approach in tackling narcotics cases, emphasizing the dismantling of drug networks from the ground up. The meeting included key figures like Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

(With inputs from agencies.)