Supreme Court Supports Rohingya Children's Education Rights

The Supreme Court of India permits Rohingya children to enroll in government schools and advises them to approach the high court if denied admission. The move responds to a plea advocating for education rights among Rohingya refugees, highlighting a broader call for access to public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:51 IST
The Supreme Court of India has declared that Rohingya children may seek admission in government schools and pursue legal action through the high court if denied, marking a significant step in advocating for their education rights.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh addressed the plea of the NGO 'Rohingya Human Rights Initiative', aiming for the inclusion of Rohingya children in Delhi's public education system, emphasizing the role of UNHCR identification cards.

This ruling aligns with earlier motions concerning Rohingya children's rights and seeks to ensure public school and healthcare access for those who lack Aadhaar cards due to citizenship issues.

