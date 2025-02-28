Supreme Court Supports Rohingya Children's Education Rights

The Supreme Court of India has declared that Rohingya children may seek admission in government schools and pursue legal action through the high court if denied, marking a significant step in advocating for their education rights.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh addressed the plea of the NGO 'Rohingya Human Rights Initiative', aiming for the inclusion of Rohingya children in Delhi's public education system, emphasizing the role of UNHCR identification cards.

This ruling aligns with earlier motions concerning Rohingya children's rights and seeks to ensure public school and healthcare access for those who lack Aadhaar cards due to citizenship issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)